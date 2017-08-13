Illinois Senate Overrides Governor’s School Funding Veto

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOX/AP)- The Illinois Senate has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a public-school funding plan.

The Senate voted 38-19 Sunday to reject the Republican’s amendatory veto of a newly devised financing formula. Rauner says it is too generous to Chicago public schools.

The override needed 36 votes. It moves to the House where it also needs a three-fifths majority. Override prospects are less certain there.

Rauner’s amendatory veto removed hundreds of millions of dollars from what he calls a “bailout” for the nation’s third-largest school system. It redistributed funds and Rauner is promoting that nearly every district would get more money under his plan.

Democrats argued that Chicago educates largely low-income students. They say the Rauner plan simply takes district from one needy district to fund another.

Senate Majority Leader James Clayborne, Jr. (D-Belleville) voted to override the veto and issued the following statement: “No child should have their education determined by their ZIP code. The governor’s veto of SB 1 hurts schools all over the state by shifting pension costs and punishing cities for their economic development efforts. I voted to override the veto so every child in the state gets a fairly-funded education.”

Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton) issued this statement after voting to override the veto: “Senate Bill 1 is the most scrutinized bill in recent state history. It provides millions of additional dollars for Metro East schools, and for the first time in nearly two decades gives them much-needed stability from year to year.

The governor’s veto is an attempt to pit school districts and children against each other. It is divisive partisan politics that does nothing to support the schoolchildren in Edwardsville, Alton or Collinsville. I strongly urge my colleagues in the Illinois House to override the governor’s veto, to provide stability for our schools and allow them to keep their doors open this school year.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)