Tarasenko Named League’s 4th-Best Winger by NHL Network

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko ranked fourth on NHL Network’s countdown show Top 20 Wings Right Now last night, ranking the best wings in the National Hockey League. Tarasenko, who ranked 12th on last year’s debut Top 20 Forwards Right Now countdown, finished one spot ahead of 2015 Art Ross Trophy winner Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars and one spot behind Stanley Cup champion Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins.
NHL Network’s Jamie Hersch and 13-year NHL right wing Bill Lindsay counted down the best wings based on player performance over the past several seasons, with an emphasis on the 2016-2017 season. The ranking also weighted players’ projected performance in the 2017-2018 season, taking into account those returning from injury and expectant breakout seasons from young players.
Here is their full ranking of the top-20 wingers:
1. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
3. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
4. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
5. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars
6. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
7. Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks
8. Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets
9. Artemi Panarin, Columbus Blue Jackets
10. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
11. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets
12. Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins
13. Max Pacioretty, Montreal Canadiens
14. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
15. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
16. Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets
17. Jeff Skinner, Carolina Hurricanes
18. Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia Flyers
19. T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals
20. Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils