Domestic Dispute, BBQ Stand Robbery Behind Weekend Killings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-A woman in an ongoing domestic dispute and the owner of a barbecue stand are St. Louis’ weekend murder victims.
Police say 24-year-old Ciera Jackson died after being shot through a window at 17th and O’Fallon in the Carr Square neighborhood last night. Police are looking for the 24-year-old alleged shooter.
42- year-old Keith Galloway was shot in the chest Saturday evening, while chasing after two thieves who tried to steal the cash box from his stand at Page near Bayard.
It’s not known who shot a 50-year-old man on Vermont near Bates last night. He’s not expected to survive, because of a chest wound.