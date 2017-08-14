Gary Pinkel New Book Goes Behind the Scenes of Mizzou Football

August 14, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: book, coach, football, Mizzou

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Former Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel’s “tell-all” book hits the shelves September 15th.

The Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter co-authored it with Pinkel.

He says Pinkel wouldn’t change a thing about how he handled a proposed boycott of a game by players, amidst racial tension on campus.

“There’s a whole chapter on the 2015 season. We spent more time on getting it right, getting that part of the story right, than any other part of the book, and I think it’s the chapter a lot of people will really be interested to read,” he says.

