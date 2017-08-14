Gov. Rauner Calls on Legislative Leaders To Meet

(CHICAGO, IL) Gov. Bruce Rauner is calling on the four legislative leaders to meet as quickly as possible on school funding reform. The republican governor says in a statement,

“We are hopeful that Speaker Madigan and President Cullerton share our sense of urgency to reach resolution. Families and educators across the state are heading back to school. We owe it to them to adopt a funding formula that is fair and equitable to all, and we owe them the assurance that their schools will open and stay open for the remainder of the school year.”

Governor Rauner pointed to data released by the Illinois State Board of Education that he says shows his amendatory veto sends the most amount of resources to the neediest school districts in Illinois. “These numbers clearly show how badly change is needed to ensure fairness and equity in how we fund our children’s schools,” he added.

The lawmaker responsible for the school funding plan endorsed by the Senate over Gov. Rauner’s veto says the House should vote to override too. Sen. Andy Manar is a Democrat from Bunker Hill. He told reporters Sunday that a negotiated compromise on the “evidence-based” funding model is still possible. But if there’s no deal, the House should override when it convenes Wednesday.



