Illinois Senate Overides Education Veto

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – The Illinois Senate has voted to override Governor Rauner’s amendatory veto of the education reform bill.
The Senate voted 38-19 to reject the significant changes the governor made to the legislation. One of those 38 votes was cast by Democrat Kimberly Lightford of Maywood.
“We’ve allowed this issue to fall into such a political climate that it makes my soul sick,” she says,
Rauner, meanwhile is calling on the House to defeat the override effort.
“We have a once ion a generation opportunity to change education in Illinois for the better, to make it more fair and equitable. Our children deserve it, our families deserve it, and we can’t wait any longer,” he says.
The House meets Wednesday. It has 15 days to take up the issues. Four Republicans would have to join all the Democrats to complete the override.