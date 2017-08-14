Man Struck By Tractor-Trailer On I-255

August 14, 2017 3:05 PM
File photo of cars on a road. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A man trying to run across the highway gets hit by a tractor-trailer.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 255 near Lemay Ferry.

Trooper Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells KMOX the man survived. He is hospitalized in serious condition after trying to cross the westbound lanes and getting struck in the passing lane by a tractor-trailer.

No word yet on the victim’s identity, or why he was trying to cross the highway.

The accident caused a long back-up, but all lanes are open now.

