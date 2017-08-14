More Rally Cats At Busch? Cat Rescuers Want to Search

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Could there be more potential Rally Cats hiding in the bowels of Busch Stadium?

The group that captured Rally Cat wants to find out. St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach board member Savannah Wrigley tells KMOX they’re working with the Cardinals and the grounds crew to conduct a trapping operation.

“It would have to be when things are quiet, because a true feral cat, and again this is how we knew Rally Cat wasn’t feral, isn’t going to be out and about during a baseball game,” Wrigley says. “So, when things are really quiet we’re going to do an investigation.”

Wrigley says they would set up traps, like they used to catch Rally Cat. She says any adults they catch would get fixed, but it’s not been determined if they’d be returned to the stadium. “They’re useful,” she says, “because they keep the rodent population down and rodents are the ones that carry diseases. Kittens would be taken and potentially, if they’re friendly like Rally Cat is, find homes for them too.”

She says it’s common for stadiums and other public places to have feral cats because they have people, who leave food, which attracts prey.

Meanwhile, Wrigley says Rally Cat is doing very well and is ‘super sweet’. He will remain in quarantine until Saturday. She says they haven’t finalized adoption plans, but do hope to have him at Rally Cat Day at Busch Stadium on September 10.

