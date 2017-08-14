Not Wearing Eclipse Glasses Can Cause Permanent Blindness

August 14, 2017 7:26 AM
Filed Under: blindness, damage, Eclipse, eye, glasses

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We are now one week away from the total solar eclipse. Are you ready?

“Wear your eye protection, that’s the biggest thing,” says Dr. Brent Davidson, an ophthalmologist with Envision Eye Specialists at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital. “If you stare at the sun, whether it’s during an eclipse or not, or a partial eclipse or not, you run the risk of a potentially permeanant blinding condition called solar retinopathy,”

Davidson says to be sure to wear the right protection, and look on the side of your cardboard eclipse glasses find the ISO compliant label.

