Overland Rejects Use Of Prop P Funding On Potholes

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOX) – The mayor of Overland is pledging that all money coming to his city through Proposition P will be used to enhance their police department’s operations.

The statement from mayor Michael Schneider comes after some other cities — assigning a broader definition to the term “public safety” as it appeared on the ballot in April — have suggested that they may use some Prop P money for things like road repairs.

“I won’t even entertain or put on the agenda anything that I would consider stupid for spending that money,” Schneider told KMOX News prior to Monday night’s city council meeting. “We’re going to talk about equipment, we’re going to talk about personnel, and we’re going to talk about things that affect public safety, and that doesn’t mean potholes.”

The mayor says that’s why it was crucial that Overland voters last week approved Prop O, which will generate up to $500,000 annually and be used strictly for the police pension fund.

“Thank you very much and the police department thanks you,” Schneider replied when asked what his message to voters would be following last week’s vote. “I appreciate (voters) having enough faith in me to govern their city and going to the polls to pass this initiative.”

Prop O was approved on Aug. 8th by a 59% to 40% margin.

It effectively doubles the property tax rate and marks the first property tax increase in Overland in 30 years.