Police Urge Caution as Schools Resume

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. (KMOX) – Police are urging safety as many children are returning to school this week.
The Illinois State Police is conducting a safety campaign that will go through September 1st.
That means beefing up patrols along with local police departments in Madison County. The goal is to gain voluntary compliance from motorists traveling through school zones during times that children are present.
Police say common sense and being alert are the best ways to avoid a tragedy. Speed is a big factor, but not texting or even looking at your mobile devices are the critical for keep children safe in school zones.