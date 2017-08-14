Police Urge Caution as Schools Resume

August 14, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: caution, driver's, police, school, school zone

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. (KMOX) – Police are urging safety as many children are returning to school this week.

The Illinois State Police is conducting a safety campaign that will go through September 1st.

That means beefing up patrols along with local police departments in Madison County. The goal is to gain voluntary compliance from motorists traveling through school zones during times that children are present.

Police say common sense and being alert are the best ways to avoid a tragedy. Speed is a big factor, but not texting or even looking at your mobile devices are the critical for keep children safe in school zones.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen