Ryan Wrecker: Finding My Bearings

How much of St. Louis can any one person experience in just four months? It’s like almost trying to answer, “how much gooey butter cake can one person actually eat in one setting?” The answer is not as easy as sitting down and picking up a fork.

When I moved my family to the area in April, everyone had a place for me to try out. In all areas of the city, there was something that excited someone. The diverse area has their own communities and their own feel to share and explore.

But I heard about the problems too. We don’t live in a utopia. Crime rates, shootings, transportation, disconnection, wages and statues. Many times it’s not unique problem to this area, but we do look for unique solutions.

So far, we’ve taken our young son to the wonderful Saint Louis Zoo, Grant’s Farm, Purina Farms, the Magic House and the Science Center. But he’s just as happy spending time at one of the many great parks throughout the area. He loves frozen custard, but what kid doesn’t. He loves going to the library, and so does my wife who is always bringing home new books and movies for both her and our kid. There are a lot of great attractions we still need to visit, but I got the feeling we’ll get to see a lot of them in due time, Lord willing.

So what’s next? We’re going to experience things one day at a time. I hope to share many of the great experiences with you on this blog, as well as thoughts and commentary on other local events.

Do you have a recommendation for me? Let me know the “must see” places in the area, especially the ones that my 2-year-old will love. My e-mail is ryan.wrecker@kmox.com and I would love to hear more from you.

And Johnny Rabbit, if you’re reading this… YES we are going to take you up on one of your famous tours of the city.