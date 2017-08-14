St. Louis Reacts to Charlottesville Riots

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The senior pastor of Christ the King United Church of Christ in Florissant and a member of the Ferguson Commission was in Charlottesville Virginia Saturday and spoke to the crowd. Traci Blackmon posted her talk on Facebook.
“We certainly could use some of that strong handling of police that we saw against peaceful protesters in Ferguson, that we are not seeing against white nationalists standing on steps throwing full bottles,” she said.
The events in Charlottesville brought protesters to Busch Stadium Saturday night. Some holding signs, including Black Lives Matter. Some fans leaving the game exchanged words and gestures, but there were no arrests.
A big gathering out side the Missouri History Museum Sunday nigh for the victims in Charlotte. Although the Museum did not organize the vigil, they say they strive to be a safe and inclusive place for important community conversations.