State Farm Advice on Eclipse Rentals

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The total solar eclipse is an opportunity for some St. Louisans to get their side hustle on by renting out their homes within the path of totality. But if you’re going to put your extra bedroom, or entire house, on airbnb or a similar service, State Farm’s Jim Camoriano says there are some questions to answer first.

“Questions maybe if you’re going to be in the house with them, or another part of the house, are you going to go away. There are a lot of risks that can increase, obviously, if you’re away from the house,” he says.

Also, Camoriano reminds us that many local cities are requiring special permits for short-term rentals. He says State Farm is also concerned that sudden darkness brought on by the eclipse could create car accidents.

