Trump Condemns KKK, Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists As ‘Criminals’

Associated Press August 14, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, President Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump waves while walking towards the White House on the South Lawn after disembarking Marine One in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Even as Trump called for unity, many criticized the president -- and his reference to many sides for not strongly coming out against the type of far-right groups that supported his campaign and organized the weekends events in Charlottesville, Virginia which left three people dead. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “criminals and thugs,” says “racism is evil.”

He spoke in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray about the race-fueled violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump has come under fire for his comments Saturday that “many sides” are to blame for the violence. In those remarks, he did not single out white supremacists or any other hate group, even as Republican lawmakers and others in his White House did condemn them by name.


