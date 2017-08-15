Beyond Ingredients, Is the Kitchen Clean?

St. Louis, Mo. (KMOX) – KMOX News told you about one of the latest trends in restaurants last week — farm to table. Beyond knowing you’re eating someplace that sources the best local ingredients, it’s important to know restaurants are meeting health standards.
Fortunately many health departments in the bi-state region offer on-line access to inspection reports.
KMOX News spoke with Ryan Tilley, Director for St. Charles County’s Division of Environmental Health and Protection. We asked him to list a few things in inspection reports that should raise red flags for patrons. “Not washing your hands properly, not cooking your food to the proper temperatures, letting food sit out too long.”
While the majority of restaurants in St. Charles County have perfect scores, Tilley says there are an occassional few that may have to shut their doors temporarily to correct potential health issues.
He says while inspectors try to visit most restaurants two or three times a year, the department relies on members of the public to report concerns.
Here are links to a few local health departments’ restaurant scores: