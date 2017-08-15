Illinois Officials Share Thoughts on Charlottesville Riots

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is revising his response to a deadly attack at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia after initially refusing to call it an act of terrorism.

Rauner deemed the attack “horrible behavior” but wouldn’t call it terrorism when asked repeatedly by reporters in Chicago.

“It is outrageous, the behavior appalling, completely beyond anything that America should be about. There is no place in American society, in American political discourse, for racism, or hatred, or violence, period. End of of story. And all of us as Americans should speak out and stand against that kind of behavior and that kind of rhetoric,” he says.

Rauner later issued a written statement calling it “absolutely an act of domestic terrorism.”

Congressman Rodney Davis thinks President Trump’s initial Charlottesville condemnation, before he specifically called out white nationalists and Neo-Nazis, carried the right message.

“In the end I think the message was perfectly clear from a lot of people in Washington, including the president, that what we saw in Charlottesville was tragic, what we saw in Charlottesville was wrong,” he says.

Davis told KMOX’s Mark Reardon he’d like to take the “white supremacists” to Normandy so they can walk around the grave sites of the people that fought so the Nazi flag would come down in Europe.

