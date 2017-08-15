Parkway Introduces Gender Divided Classes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Parkway school district is taking on a long-held stereotype about who’s better at math and science.
Starting this week, some sixth graders at Northeast Middle School will be in a gender specific science class, either all boys or all girls. Principal Jenn Sebold says it’s an idea to let nervous middle schoolers learn their way without social pressures.
“There’s such a disparity between boys and girls in those math and science fields, and a lot of that comes down to when they’re just little-bitty kids, for some reason, coming up with this stereotype, believing this stereotype, that girls are not as smart as boys when it comes to math and science,” she says.
Students will have the option to switch back to a traditional setting if they don’t like it. It’s just a experiment. Sebold says the district will take it day by day and see how it works.