Police Chief Meeting Set for Tonight

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The search for a new St. Louis Police Chief is the topic of another public hearing set for Tuesday at the International Institute at 3401 Arsenal off Grand tonight at 6:00.
Two firms are vying to win the contract to conduct a nationwide search for the next chief. Mayor Krewson’s Deputy Mayor for Racial Equality and Priority Initiatives Nicole Hudson says this doesn’t mean they’re exclusively looking for a chief from someplace else.
“We will be looking at folks from inside and from without. We could go through this whole process and end up wIth exactly who’s there now, we could end up with somebody else from inside, or we could end up with somebody externally,” she says.
The national search is expected to cost taxpayers from $50,000 to $75,000 and take another six months.