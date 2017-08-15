SLU Brain Surgery Research Gains National Attention

August 15, 2017 8:26 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis University neurosurgeons are the first in the world to study what’s called awake aneurysm surgery.

This ground breaking surgery is the cover story in the current Journal of Neurosurgery.

“Neurosurgeons all over the world are talking about what we’re doing here at SLU,” says SLU Care’s Dr. Saleem Abdulrauf, chief of neurosurgery at SSM Health SLU Hospital.

What they’re doing is using conscious sedation, also called awake brain surgery, to allow them to make adjustments mid surgery to lower risks during aneurysm surgery.

“By doing the surgery awake, we are testing the patient awake for function while we’re doing the clipping of the aneurysm. That gives us direct, right in the moment information about how the patient is doing as we are dealing with the blood vessels,” Abdulrauf says.

Abdulroff says they’ve already done about a hundred of these awake brain surgeries with good results.

