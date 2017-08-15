Study Finds Happiness Linked to Full Range of Emotions

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A newly released study suggests experiencing a full range of emotions, including negative emotions, is one of the keys to happiness.
It’s not just about feeling pleasure and avoiding pain, it’s about meaningful experiences that include desired emotions even when they include anger and hatred. A Hebrew University Jerusalem study polled some 2300 students in eight countries and found that though participants generally wanted pleasant emotions, 10 percent wanted to feel hatred and anger, and 11 percent wanted to feel less love and empathy than they experienced day by day.
The study is published by the American Psychological Association.