Airbnb Brings in Big Eclipse Money

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Trying to find a hotel in the path of totality? Many are totally booked, but airbnb is still an option. It’s the service where people list up their extra bedrooms and even entire homes to short-term rent, and as they book up for the eclipse, more get listed.
“Someone right now…could realize they’ve got an extra bedroom. Why not? Why not make a few extra bucks,” he says.
Airbnb’s midwest spokesman Ben Breit tells us via Skype that 1,200 guests are already booked in the city of St. Louis for August 21st. Seventy-three people have booked in Hermann, Missouri and 55 in Innsbrook. Breit says Missouri airbnb hosts are already going to earn a collective $566 thousand by renting out their extra space for eclipse day.