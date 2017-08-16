Call the Fashion Police: ‘Jorts-Wearing Bandit’ Hits St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Anyone who recognizes a man accused of robbing stores in the St. Louis area while wearing jean shorts is being urged to call “the fashion police.”

St. Louis County Police dubbed the suspect the “jorts-wearing bandit” in a tweet on Monday, and included a photo. The tweet says the suspect’s “disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends.”

The jorts-wearing bandit is back. His disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends. Call us if you can ID. pic.twitter.com/jMtugNac37 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 14, 2017

Officer Ben Granda said the unarmed suspect approached a cashier at a Walgreens store in Lemay with merchandise on Aug. 8, and then overpowered her when she opened the cash drawer. The man is also suspected of targeting at least two Walgreens stores in the city of St. Louis. No serious injuries have been reported.

Police said in an earlier tweet that anyone who recognizes the man should contact law enforcement or “the fashion police.”

This guy wears jorts and robs Walgreens stores. Contact us or the fashion police if you can identify. pic.twitter.com/mZgxVp4knh — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 9, 2017

Although the man’s identify remains a mystery, the robberies have been getting publicity. Granda said officers were passing ideas back and forth when they came up with the moniker.

“We try to have a little fun with it to draw more attention to it than it normally would have,” said Granda.

Jorts have been denigrated as a holdover of 90s men’s fashion, but have recently regained some popularity. Granda said he himself hasn’t worn jorts since around 1997.

