Putting a Chick-Fil-A in a New Stadium is a Total Bust For NFL Fans

ATLANTA (KMOX/AP) – The Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s goal posts are up. The end zones are painted. The concession stands are ready to dish out all sorts of food and drink on Sundays. Every concession stand except Chick-Fil-A.

Everyone who has fallen in love with the COS (Closed On Sundays) fast-foot chain has been heartbroken when the itch for a chicken sandwich comes on Sundays. But putting it inside a NFL stadium, where 90 percent of the games are played on Sunday’s, is just ruthless.

Chick-fil-A has been closed on Sundays since 1946. It’s founder Truett Cathy says “his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose.”

That tradition will continue in the Atlanta Falcons new stadium, meaning for seven of the team’s eight home games in 2017, Chick-Fil-A won’t be served. They have one Thursday game this season.

The stand will still be open for Saturday MLS games, since the stadium is also the home to Atlanta United. Plus, two college football regular season games, the SEC championship game, College Football Playoff title game and a Garth Brooks concert are some of the non-Sunday events already scheduled.

It’s still a major let-down for NFL fans in Atlanta.

Imagine, St. Louis-residents, what if Imos Pizza or Ted Drewes was always closed on Sundays?

