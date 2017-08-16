Comptroller Stands Ground Against Blues Ownership Group Lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis comptroller is reacting after the St. Louis Blues ownership group sued her for holding up repairs to Scottrade Center.

The Kiel Center Partners filed suit, asking a judge to order St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green to issue $64 million in bonds for the Scottrade renovation.

STL Comptroller Darlene Green stands ground against Blues lawsuit. At issue–can she block taxpayer funds for Scottrade Center fix up? pic.twitter.com/nHgY34hKHT — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) August 16, 2017

“The delay has now reached the point where we have no alternative but to seek a legal remedy,” the KCP said in a statement released Tuesday. “Filing a lawsuit was the last thing we wanted to do, but we do so today with no reservations and an absolute determination to see the Agreement executed by the Comptroller after it was passed by the Board of Aldermen and signed into law by the Mayor of St. Louis.”

But Green says her job is to protect the city’s credit rating.

“Well, we’ve been told by the rating agency, Moody’s, that the city will be downgraded if we did a transaction like this,” Green says. “So I’m only acting out of the interest of the city of St. Louis citizens.”

The Kiel Center Partners issued a statement saying the office of the comptroller simply does not have the authority to veto bills passed into law by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, and signed by the mayor.

