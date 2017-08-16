Kiel Center Partners Calls for Action in Scottrade Renovations

August 16, 2017 7:46 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Kiel Center Partners is asking the courts to force St. Louis comptroller Darlene Greene to authorize the funding for the renovation work on Scottrade Center as required by law. In a statement, Kiel Center Partners say it’s unacceptable that the comptroller refuses to fulfill her lawful obligation and sign the Scottrade Center financing agreement.

The comptroller has not approved the transaction to issue bonds for the renovation, saying in a statement last week that it would incur debt to the city’s general fund for nonessential services and negatively impact the city’s credit.

