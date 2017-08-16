Lightning Strike Apparent Cause Of Ladue House Fire

LADUE, Mo. (KMOX) – Brief but powerful storms that rolled through the region Wednesday afternoon also touched off a blaze at a home in Ladue, fire officials believe.

Ladue fire chief Steven Lynn says they got the call to respond at 63 Overhills Drive around 4:45 pm.

“We believe it’s a lightning strike, backside of the house,” Lynn explained to reporters at the scene. “It started in the basement and unfortunately made it through the first floor and a little bit to the roof.”

At least two of the home’s six occupants were there at the time the fire broke out, but they were able to escape safely on their own and no injuries were reported.

Lynn talked about why he eventually struck four alarms and had more than two dozen pieces of firefighting equipment respond to the scene.

“We have a very large structure here, estimating probably about a 14,000 square foot home, not including the basement,” he said. “So we had multiple crews, cycling them through.”

He estimated that there was fire, smoke and water damage to about 60% of the structure, and said the owners would not be able to occupy the home until repairs are made.

It took more than two hours to bring the blaze under control, with one problem being the narrow streets of the neighborhood where the fire occurred.

Firefighters ended up linking several hoses together to reach the nearest hydrant, located about a mile from the burning home.