Local NAACP Explains Advisory and Senate Bill 43

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On the heels of a nationwide NAACP travel advisory targeting Missouri, the statewide chapter is hosting a series of rallies statewide to talk about the law that prompted it.

The event last night, was more of an information session than a rally. NAACP spokesman Kenny Murdock told the audience the law’s going into effect, but they can affect what happens next.

“What you and me as individuals must do is email our state senator and our state rep and tell them how unhappy we are about Senate Bill 43, and invite them to a coffee in their district, so you can talk to them and tell them, ‘I want you to do something in the next session about this law,”

The law in question, Senate Bill 43, says racial or other discrimination must now be the motivating factor in a termination, not simply a contributing factor.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook