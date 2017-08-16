Madison County Treasurer Provides Extra Money for Schools

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. (KMOX) – The Madison County treasurer is making extra money available to schools worried about getting their general state aid payments.
Chris Slusser’s office will make two property tax payments next month, one on September 12th, another on the 26th. Madison County Regional School Superintendent Bob Daiber says this is a good stopgap, especially if the state comes through with the categorical payments it promised when lawmakers failed to pass a funding package.
“If we got that categorical money, say, within the next two weeks, by labor day, and we are ready to receive these property tax distributions, then we’d be in better financial position through the month of September,” he says.
Categoricals can be used for things like special education and transportation.