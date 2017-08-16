KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Rauner: Trump Comments on Virginia Violence ‘Damage America’

Associated Press August 16, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Bruce Rauner, Gov. Rauner, Illinois State Fair, President Donald Trump, President Trump, white nationalist rally
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: President Donald Trump delivers remarks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. Standing alongside him from L to R, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner says President Donald Trump’s comments about a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia “damage America.”

Rauner spoke Wednesday before a GOP rally at the Illinois State Fair.

It was one of the first times Rauner has taken a firm position about Trump or even uttered his name in front of reporters.

Trump has faced criticism, including from other Republicans, for saying there’s “blame on both sides” for deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. A 32-year-old woman was killed when a vehicle barreled through a street filled with peaceful counter protesters Saturday.

Asked Wednesday about Trump’s remarks, Rauner said he “vehemently” disagrees.

On Monday, Rauner initially refused to call the violence “terrorism.” He later issued a statement calling it “absolutely an act of domestic terrorism.”

