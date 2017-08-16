School Year Kicks Off for St. Louis Public Schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A festive atmosphere today on the fist day of school in St. Louis.
Balloons were out and teachers cheered like it was big party as 24,000 student began school today in the St. Louis public school district. Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams was at a few of the schools to greet students as they got off the bus. He says it’s important for him to be there to send the right message.
“The first day kind of sets the tone, that’s what we believe and what we tell kids and families. If you come on the first day, you’re likely to continue to come. That’s what the data tells us, so I think it’s important to send a message that we want you to come back to school.”