STL Feral Cat Outreach: ‘Thousands of Inquiries’ About Adopting Rally Cat

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach provided an update Wednesday on their newest feline member — last name Cat, first name Rally.
Rally is healthy, but not gaining weight like they had hoped, so the cat will be quarantined until he gets a little fatter and is neutered.
The outreach hopes he’ll be ready for his public debut Sept. 10 at the St. Louis Cardinals game for the team’s Rally Cat Appreciation Night.
The group says it has received thousands of inquiries about how to adopt Rally Cat, but ask that those interested please don’t bombard the small office — it will post updates to its Facebook page.
“While only one can adopt Rally, rest assured we have a process in place, and will make sure he ends up in a great home in St. Louis for the rest of his life,” the outreach said in a Facebook post. It writes that Rally will continue “in a ‘paws-on’ role with the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach Organization, and most importantly, will be allowed to lead a happy and healthy life.”