Visitation and Funeral of Local Priest Held Today

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Visitation for the late Bishop Robert Shaheen begins today at noon at St. Raymond’s Maronite Cathedral, just south of downtown, until the time of the funeral mass tonight at 7 p.m. The Bishop died last Wednesday at the age of 80.
A St. Louis native, Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika says he knew Bishop Shaheen for most of his life.
“I was looking for a summer job, actually just looking for a job, and they had just built a church, so I went down and talked to Mon Senior, Father Shaheen at the time, and he hired me, and that began my journey with Maronites, and when I eventually entered the seminary I started doing liturgical things with him,” he says.
Bishop Stika says Bishop Shaheen was the first person he told he wanted to be a priest.
After local services here, Bishop Shaheen’s body will be flown to his family home in Danbury, Connecticut, for burial next Monday.