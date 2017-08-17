Reports: Transgender Woman to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Cardinals ‘Pride Night’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – At the first official “Pride Night” for the St. Louis Cardinals, the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by transgender entertainer Tassandra Crush, reports multiple LBGTQ media outlets. It is believed to be the first time a transgender individual will throw a first pitch at a Major League Baseball game.

The game is on Friday, August 25 at Busch Stadium, and special Pride Night themed Cardinals hats will be the team’s promotional giveaway.

Crush is Pride St. Louis’ reigning Queen of Pride.

“This is truly an honor and such a humbling opportunity I have been given, not only as the first openly transgender woman to throw the first pitch at the first official Pride Night at Busch Stadium, but as being St. Louis Queen Of Pride 2017,” Crush says, according to LGBTQNation.com. “This day is a day to remember; to remember how far we as LGBT individuals have come and celebrate how far we are going!. Look to the stars, there’s more space than we all think.”

