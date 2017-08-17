Circus Flora Gets Permanent Tent

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Each June, St. Louis’ very own Circus Flora performs in grand center. The Arts Organization, celebrating 31 years here, has always walked a tightrope when it comes to making ends meet. Enter Ken Kranzberg.

“The circus was in trouble. We’re one of only three cities with its own circus. The Arts Foundation bought the circus tent, and we bought a lot in Grand Center that will be right on Washington Avenue where the circus will be next year,” he says.

In fact, Kranzberg hopes the big top can stay up nine months out of the year, making it available as a performance space and venue. Circus Flora executive director Larry Mabry says it definitely gives them more exposure.

“Deepening our engagement with the community, sharing our story with St. Louis and letting the community realize that we’re actually a St. Louis resource, a St. Louis organization, and one of the finest circuses in the country,” Maybry says.

Mabry says it also gives Circus Flora an opportunity in the future to have more performances and shows.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook