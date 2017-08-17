City Approves Lyft and Uber for the Airport

August 17, 2017 6:52 AM
Filed Under: Lambert Airport, Lyft, Uber

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Uber and Lyft era at Lambert Airport can now begin. The city’s fiscal board of estimate and apportionment approves a plan to let ride share services operate at Lambert. Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge says this is a big deal to a lot of travelers.

“We’ve heard from a lot of millennials, we’ve heard from a lot of people ‘I want this mode of transportation, why don’t you have it?’ So I think it’s just making sure that our customers have every opportunity that is afforded at any other airport in the country,” she says.

Lyft is expected to sign up right away. Uber was still thinking about it. Under the deal, the ride share companies would pay a $15,000 fee every two years, and then another $3 every time a passenger is dropped off or picked up.

