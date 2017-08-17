Get an Up Close Look at the Eclipse from the Air

August 17, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Eclipse, Flight, plane

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The total solar eclipse should be quite the sight from 35,000 feet.

Southwest Airlines spokesman Dan Landson says their meteorologists have identified a handful of flights that should pass within the path of totality, and our Michael Calhoun’s secured a seat on the route with the best shot, from Denver to St. Louis.

“These are regularly scheduled flights, so people who booked their flights months ago for whatever reason are actually going to be part of history. It’s exciting to sit there with them and it will be fun to experience that,” he says.

Landson says Southwest plans to hand out those in-demand glasses so passengers can gaze out the window as the sun disappears.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience, and we’re excited to have you guys on board,” he says .

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen