Get an Up Close Look at the Eclipse from the Air

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The total solar eclipse should be quite the sight from 35,000 feet.
Southwest Airlines spokesman Dan Landson says their meteorologists have identified a handful of flights that should pass within the path of totality, and our Michael Calhoun’s secured a seat on the route with the best shot, from Denver to St. Louis.
“These are regularly scheduled flights, so people who booked their flights months ago for whatever reason are actually going to be part of history. It’s exciting to sit there with them and it will be fun to experience that,” he says.
Landson says Southwest plans to hand out those in-demand glasses so passengers can gaze out the window as the sun disappears.
“This is a once in a lifetime experience, and we’re excited to have you guys on board,” he says .