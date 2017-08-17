McDonald’s ‘Save the Raise’ Protest Happening Today

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A protest is being held this morning at one local McDonald’s planning on cutting worker’s pay this month.
On August 28th, St. Louis’ minimum wage of $10 an hour will revert back to $7.70 because of a law signed by Governor Eric Greitens.
More than 100 local businesses in the area have already pledged to continue honoring the $10 hourly wage even after the law changes. But fast food workers at the McDonald’s on North Hampton Avenue were told their pay will be cut. And it’s those workers along with other supporters of the Save the Raise campaign who will be protesting this morning at 10 a.m.