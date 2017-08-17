Missouri State Senator Refuses to Apologize For Posting Her Hope That President Trump is Assassinated

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Missouri state senator wrote on social media Thursday morning that she hopes the president is assassinated.
Responding to someone’s post on Facebook who said they’d probably get a visit from the secret service, Maria Chappelle-Nadal wrote, “No I will. I hope Trump is assassinated.”
KMOX’s Carol Daniel asked Chappelle-Nadal if she was going to apologize for her comments. Chappelle-Nadal replied, “When the President apologizes, I’ll apologize. I’m not apologizing for being frustrated and angry at the bigot that we have in our White House.”
Chappelle-Nadal admitted that what she posted was wrong and said, “that’s why I deleted it.”
“This President that we have is causing an absolute mess,” Chappelle-Nadal continued. “We have not revisited this moment in time since Jim Crow and he is allowing, with his support of white supremacists, he is allowing for more racism to occur, institutionally and systematically.”
When asked if she would resign her position as Missouri State Senator, Chappelle-Nadal passionately stated, “Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous.”
