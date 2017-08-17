Maria Chappelle-Nadal: ‘I Hope Trump Is Assassinated’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) updated at 2:45 p.m. – A Missouri state senator wrote on social media Thursday morning that she hopes the president is assassinated.

Responding to someone’s post on Facebook who said they’d probably get a visit from the secret service, Maria Chappelle-Nadal wrote, “No I will. I hope Trump is assassinated.”

KMOX’s Carol Daniel asked Chappelle-Nadal if she was going to apologize for her comments. Chappelle-Nadal replied, “When the President apologizes, I’ll apologize. I’m not apologizing for being frustrated and angry at the bigot that we have in our White House.”

When asked if she would resign her position as Missouri State Senator, Chappelle-Nadal passionately stated, “Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous.”

In a statement issued Thursday, Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber called for her resignation.

“State Senator Chappelle-Nadal’s comments are indefensible. All sides need to agree that there is no room for suggestions of political violence in America – and the Missouri Democratic Party will absolutely not tolerate calls for the assassination of the President. I believe she should resign,” Webber said.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill agrees. In a statement released Thursday afternoon, McCaskill stated, “I condemn it. It’s outrageous. And she should resign.”

The U.S Secret Service in St. Louis told KMOX News it is taking the comment very seriously. Special agent in charge of the Secret Service in St. Louis, Kristina Schmidt, says there is no forum on social media, in letters or in person, that make it okay to make threats against the President.

Schmidt says in cases like this they will investigate the intent and the possibility that a remark may inspire others to take action. She says the next step in a case like what Chappelle-Nadal wrote on Facebook, is to investigate whether or not there is intent to act on the words.

KMOX asked Schmidt if posting on Facebook to say, “I hope the President is assassinated” is against the law?

Schmidt replied, “So that’s the Secret Service’s job to find out if there was a federal violation committed. The Secret Service has to investigate all of these, whether it’s that someone else should do it, that I will do it, the Secret Service will have to investigate to find out if there is intent there. If there is intent there then we will present the case to the United States attorney’s office and it will be the United States attorney’s office to deem whether or not it’s a violation of law and whether or not they will file chargers.”

She says there is no specific law concerning threats to the President made on social media.

“The law is, no matter where you say it, or what venue you say it in…it is against the law,” Schmidt says.

Chappelle-Nadal told KMOX’s Mark Reardon on Twitter, “I put something on my personal Facebook page and it has now been deleted.”

But it wasn’t deleted before Reardon was able to get his hands on a screenshot of the post.

She also told Reardon, “I’m frustrated with this Presdient for causing so much hate.”

Let's see how many people on her side chime in on this one. If an R did this what would happen??? #rhetoricalquestion — Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKMOX) August 17, 2017