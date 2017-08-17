The Great Forest Park Balloon Race 2017

The 45th anniversary of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race will be held on September 15-16, 2017. The Balloon Glow will be on Friday evening. The glow will be on Art Hill (the site of the Race) and will be a walk through event only — not a drive through event. The Balloon Race will take place on Art Hill in Forest Park, on Saturday afternoon. Click here for maps of the locations. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is free and open to the public.

Friday, September 15, 2017 Balloon Glow: Art Hill- 7:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

The Balloon Glow offers spectators a breathtaking view of inflated balloons lighted by their burners. Get up close and walk around the balloons. Refreshments and Food are available. The event will conclude with the PNC Bank fireworks finale display beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Friday, September 15, 2017 Glow in the Park: Art Hill – 7:00 p.m.

Spend a fantastic evening in Forest Park at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Glow in the Park dinner, benefiting the Animal Cruelty Fund. Held under the auspices of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race, Glow in the Park is your front-row seat to one of the most exciting events in St. Louis.

Enjoy private parking, private entry to Forest Park, cocktails, dinner, dancing and fireworks alongside beautiful, illuminated hot air balloons. Individual tickets, tables of ten and VIP packages available. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets to this amazing event and help support a great cause.

Saturday, September 16, 2017 Balloon Race: Art Hill – 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Spend your day in beautiful Forest Park as the Purina Children’s Entertainment area is filled with pony rides, games, and other activities for kids. The Entertainment Stage features a variety of local talent. During the Photo contest the public can enter the balloon field and take pictures of their favorite balloons. Prizes will be awarded for the best photographs. The Skydiving Team performs and lands in the center of the launch field. The race begins when the lead balloon takes off ahead of the pack. 70 “hound” balloons then launch in pursuit. The balloon dropping a birdseed baggie closest to the lead balloon will be declared the winner.