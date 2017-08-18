2 Police Officers Injured After Suspect Flees

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two police officers were injured when a suspect fleeing arrest hit their patrol vehicle.

Police say officers were conducting an undercover investigation when the suspect drove off. The police vehicle he hit near Morgan Ford and Fyler was unmarked, but had lights and sirens activated.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries — one suffered a laceration, another head and neck pain.

The suspect was arrested, and he was also taken to the hospital.

Police recovered two firearms and suspected narcotics.

No word yet on what charges will be filed.

