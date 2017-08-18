Alpha Particles Found in West Lake Storm Water

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The EPA and Missouri DNR say testing conducted on storm water runoff near the radioactive West Lake Landfill in late April showed slightly elevated levels of Alpha particles, radioactive material you have to ingest to be affected.
The agencies did not conclude whether the particles came from the landfill. Ed Smith, a spokesman with the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, says it’s still a problem.
“There was still gross alpha above the maximum contaminant level for drinking water, so there is a problem. And we have yet to be able to get a meeting with the EPA or the DNR to discuss what that problem is,” he says.
The one sample collected tested for radioactivity as though it were drinking water. Storm water standards are less stringent.