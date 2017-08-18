Carjacking Suspect Charged

GODFREY, ILL. (KMOX) – An 18-year-old’s in custody in St. Louis County, his 17-year-old accomplice also identified by authorities, in connection with a weekend carjacking in Godfrey Illinois.

The two reportedly threatened to shoot a woman in her garage unless she turned over the keys to her car.

Madison County sheriff John Lakin says the woman made the correct response.

“My advice is that you cooperate. Do not put yourself in harm’s way, and let us do the investigative work and bring these people into custody,” he says.

The stolen car was wrecked hours later and detectives tracked evidence back to the two suspects, one of whom was identified as Toreyan Moore of Florissant.

They’re also trying to determine if there’s any connection between this and a “very similar” carjacking in Godfrey in late June.

In that case, the stolen car crashed weeks later in north St. Louis County, killing two occupants.

