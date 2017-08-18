Diet May be the Key to Attracting the Opposite Sex

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)– Men trying to pass the smell test with the ladies should listen up. Does your love life stink? Maybe you do too, just not the right aroma.
Australian researchers say they’ve found a clear link between a man’s scent and his attractiveness to females, and it’s all about diet. Their studies suggest that women are less attracted to men who consume a lot of refines carbohydrates. Things like bread, crackers, cookies, pizza, and sweetened soda. Women were most attracted to the smell of men who had diets with lots of fruits and vegetables.