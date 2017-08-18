Ferguson-Florissant Schools Superintendent Arrested

Ferguson Florissant schools superintendent Dr. Joseph Davis addresses a large crowd at the James J. Eagan Center in Florissant, Wed. March 16, 2016. (KMOX/Brett Blume)

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOX/AP) – The superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District has been arrested on charges stemming from his time as a superintendent in North Carolina.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports superintendent Joseph Davis was granted a paid leave of absence.

Joseph Davis (KMOX file photo)

He is accused of misusing money at his former job — in one instance, allegedly using $16,000 in federal money for food and entertainment, and failing to get authorization for $94,000 in travel, food and other merchandise.

An indictment accuses Davis of using a credit card belonging to the Washington County, North Carolina, district on Jan. 15 to obtain a hotel reservation and rental car. He hasn’t worked at that district since 2015, the year he was hired at Ferguson-Florissant.

Davis does not have a listed phone number and it isn’t clear if he has an attorney.

