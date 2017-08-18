Fringefest 2017 Brings New Entertainment to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Now in its 6th year, St. Louis FringeFest keeps growing.
The nine day festival hosts 30 producers producing over 100 shows. Fringefest executive director Matthew Kerns says those shows run the gamut so there’s something for everyone, including a family day on Saturday, August 19th in Strauss Park across from the Fox.
Kerns says this performing arts festival brings new, and cutting edge work to St. Louis from local to international artists, and says being in Grand Center is a dream.
“We are so lucky to be part of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation which helps us with all of our venues, and the district really helps us with support in letting us use the park and helping us promote and get the word out about all of this new art coming to the city,” he says.
Tickets for the three headline acts are $25, all other shows are $15, so it’s affordable. The family fest has a suggested donation. Get more information at stlouisfringe.com