John Rooney Disappointed In Timing of This Weekend’s Little League Classic

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The first-ever Little League Baseball Classic is going to be a joy for young boys and girls in Williamsport, Penn. who don’t often get to see big-league stars. It will be loved by the fans, but St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster John Rooney believes it’s taking away from a heated NL Central pennant race.

He joined KMOX’s Mark Reardon on Thursday afternoon, for their usual conversation about all things MLB and Cardinals.

“They’re going to play a Sunday night game in Williamsport, so ESPN can promote their telecasts of the Little League World Series. That’s what it comes down to. This is a pennant race, Mark, and they’re playing in a minor-league park. The Pirates are giving up a home game, both teams are flying up Sunday morning and they’ll spend the whole day up there doing Little League World Series-related events and then play the game. “And then the Cardinals will get home in the wee hours of the morning on Monday and pretty much waste a day off. It’s strange to me. It’s a nice thing to promote baseball, and I’m all for that, but with teams trying to win a division, and to do that at this point in the season, I just find it rather strange.”

The game begins at 6 p.m., Sunday, but it going to be a full day for the players from both St. Louis and Pittsburgh, who will also attend a Little League World Series game that day. The MLB game is being played in a renovated BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, the home of the Class-A Williamsport Crosscutters of the NY-Penn League.

The stadium, with added seating for Sunday’s game, will still only hold about 2,500 people, making it the smallest venue to host a MLB game, according to Baseball America. And tickets were not on sale to the public. The game will be attended by the Little League players, their families and about 300 tickets were released to local residents.

You can hear the game on KMOX 1120AM, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:05 p.m.

