PGA Official Checks on Bellerive Before Championship

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They’re already starting to get into the “swing” of things at Bellerive County Club, site of the 100th PGA Championship almost a year from now.
Kerry Haigh is chief championships officer for golf’s governing body. He’s in St. Louis this week to look over the course to make sure it will present a suitably tough challenge for the world’s best golfers.
“The highlight of Bellerive, I think certainly the bunkering is prominent, the greens complexes, they are very large greens but they have a lot of different areas and a lot of movement in them,” he says.
Haigh said as things look now they’ll shorten up a couple of par 5’s into par 4 holes, making for a par of 70 on the 7400 yard course.
Tickets for a whole week of activities at Bellerive will set you back $325, and fans can reserve their tickets by registering at the PGA’s official website.