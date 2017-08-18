Protesters Push for $10 Minimum Wage at McDonalds

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A crowd of about thirty protesters outside the Hampton Avenue McDonalds in St. Louis. They want McDonald’s to join other businesses in the city that are keeping the $10 an hour minimum wage, even though a new state law that takes effect later this month would allow them to rollback to the state minimum wage of $7.70 an hour. Betty Douglas has worked at the Hampton McDonalds for ten years.
“The ten dollars helped me a lot, because I don’t get any type of assistance, so with no assistance and making $7.90 an hour before the raise, it was very difficult,” she says.
The owner of the Hampton Avenue McDonalds was available for comment, and he did not call a KMOX reporter who left a business card seeking his reaction to the protest.